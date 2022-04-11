Advertisement

TechStars startup event held at JMU this weekend

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - TechStars “start-up” weekend took place across the United States over the last three days.

“TechStars is a global organization, we are a community of entrepreneurs, we have business accelerators, startup weeks, we run events like startup weekend we have local hubs across the country and other countries around the world its a really cool group, and place for resources for entrepreneurs,” Taylor Chavez, TechStars global startup facilitator.

The event is for college students interested in entrepreneurship and allows them to create their own business from start to finish.

“On Friday night they pitch their one-minute pitch from then there’s teams formed around the favorite ideas and they have the whole weekend to work and create a business. On Sunday they come up here pitch to a panel of local judges and then we have prizes and winners and some of them actually go on and create these companies,” Chavez said.

Chavez was flown in from San Francisco to help JMU students create business models, marketing strategies, and proto-type models of the products their business would sell.

Projects pitched to the judges Sunday included a waste management program and custom guitar molds.

Prizes for the winning team include legal packages, social media recognition, and community support.

There is another TechStars startup weekend planned for November in Staunton for anyone who is interested in entrepreneurship.

