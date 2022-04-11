Warm week with limited rain

THURSDAY: Breezy for the day, gusty winds up to 30 mph at times especially across our WV locations. Still warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the early afternoon and more sunshine working in for the late afternoon. As a cold front crosses the area, there won’t be a lot of moisture for our region. So, an isolated shower or storm for the afternoon. Timing for any rain would be 12 - 4pm from west to east.

While the rain or storms will be very limited in coverage for our area, there will be more activity east of the Blue Ridge Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. For us, staying mild into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s and winds out of the northwest behind the front. Cooler overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and crisp with temperatures rising into the 50s. A sunny and comfortable day. Not as warm as the last few days but still a warm afternoon and very pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A clear and comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. Turning chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s and clouds. Another warm day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon as another cold front crosses. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s and chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and a few clouds. An abundance of sunshine for the day and pleasant with highs around 60. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Plenty of clouds to start and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. More clouds than sun for the day and not as warm as the previous week, but still pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 50s and staying cloudy. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Sticking with clouds for the day with a few peeks of sunshine and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Intervals of clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. A pleasant afternoon with a good amount of sunshine and a few clouds, highs in the mid to upper 50s. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

