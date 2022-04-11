Advertisement

Yoga 4 Cancer class heals community

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -

Breathing in...and out.

The “Yoga 4 Cancer” class at the Staunton Augusta YMCA is helping those across the valley during what can be a difficult time.

“It’s a specialized methodology. It’s meant to address the physical and mental and emotional needs of cancer patients and survivors,” said Melissa Anderson Morgan, the yoga instructor.

The 55-minute class combines traditional yoga movements with restorative poses and is designed for all levels.

“I’ve had some really positive feedback in terms of improved ability to sleep and some other treatments like a lymphatic massage that people were paying extra for services that they might feel like this is meeting some of those needs as well,” said Anderson Morgan.

Melissa Anderson Morgan, the class instructor, has a close relationship with cancer and started teaching the class after a family member was diagnosed.

“We as a family were going through treatment while everyone was also kind of contending with the pandemic. So, that’s what raised my interest and I was also a yogi and a yoga teacher, but it really drew me to the specific methodology and the training and the science and the benefits for cancer patients particularly,” said Anderson Morgan.

The part that brings her the most joy.

“It brings community to members of the Y and others who have been through or are going through cancer treatment right now.”

These classes are open to the public and are every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. For more on how you can register, you can click here.

