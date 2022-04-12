Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

The caller is telling the citizens that he has a warrant for their arrest.
The caller is telling the citizens that he has a warrant for their arrest.(Source: Pixabay)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has taken several reports and calls from concerned citizens about someone calling portraying to be a Sergeant or a Lieutenant Sholes from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is telling the citizens that he has a warrant for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office does not have a Sergeant or a Lieutenant Sholes that works for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. If you get a call from someone stating they are Sergeant or Lieutenant Sholes, simply hang up the phone. Do not engage with this person, as you may fall victim to a scam.

This caller will most likely ask you to get Visa gift cards or some other type of gift card in exchange for being arrested on a warrant. Do not buy any gift cards or send any money to this person.

Additionally, never give out any of your personal information to anyone in situations where you did not initiate the call. No one from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will ever ask anyone to buy gift cards or ask for any money in exchange for being arrested.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to educate family on this type of scam. Make sure that your parents and grandparents are aware of this scam and other scams that are similar.

If you are ever in doubt about whether it is a scam or not, please do not hesitate to call the sheriff’s office.

