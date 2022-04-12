Blue Ridge Foster Love continues to help foster and kinship families in the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After only a few months open, the Blue Ridge Foster Love storefront is filled with anything a child would need, from clothes to hygiene products, to shoes.

Blue Ridge Foster Love provides all of these items at no cost to foster and kinship families in the Valley.

“All of this is donations. At first, it was a lot of my family and friends, but now it is the community that’s donating,” founder Christine Costello said. “I had companies come in and donate their time and energy to remodel the place so it looks entirely different. It looks like a real shop.”

Costello said the store helps 10 to 15 children and families each week, including some emergency situations where a child is placed in foster care overnight or after school.

“They’re grateful that they can just go to one place and everything is completely free to them. They just pick up what they need and they go home or I can shop for them, which I find a lot of foster parents like,” Costello said.

This will be the first year that Blue Ridge Foster Love is able to participate in the Great Community Give, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The goal for the 5th annual Great Community Give is to raise $1.8 million for over 100 local non-profits serving Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

While Costello said she has not set a goal for fundraising, she does hope to spread the word about Blue Ridge Foster Love and its mission. She said donations will go toward bigger expenses.

“We have to have new car seats, so those are not cheap. [Car seats], diapers and wipes are our biggest needs,” Costello said. “Baby monitors, I’m finding. When you’re a foster parent and you only have teenagers, you don’t have a baby monitor around, so those kinds of things we’d use donations for.”

Early Giving is happening now through April 19. The Great Community Give is happening on April 20 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. If the $1.8 million goal is reached, the Community Foundation will have helped raise $5 million since the Great Community Give started five years ago.

