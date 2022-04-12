DMV customers with appointments can check in online

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Customers visiting the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) may now check in with a mobile device when they arrive for their appointment.

This new convenience lets customers notify DMV they’ve arrived for their appointment by scanning a QR code and submitting a few pieces of information, allowing them to skip a visit to the information desk and instead have a seat in the lobby until their queuing number is called.

Appointment holders who prefer not to use this digital service may still check in at the information desk via the appointments line. Last week, a customer with an appointment waited less than five minutes to be served after checking in on average.

”Given the popularity of appointment opportunities, we are pleased to make the process even more efficient for customers who can plan ahead,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Your transaction will go even more quickly if you complete your forms beforehand. Please visit our website to find out which application you need to fill out ahead of time and bring to your appointment.”

DMV is asking customers who change their plans to cancel their appointment to make sure everyone has a fair chance at this sought-after service, as a significant number of appointment holders do not show up.

Canceling an appointment is quick and easy via your confirmation email or dmvNOW.com. Appointments and walk-in service are offered simultaneously Monday through Friday, with Saturdays remaining open for walk-in customers in offices with Saturday hours.

Of appointment customers surveyed this year, 94% would like DMV to continue to offer appointments. Data also revealed that customers continue to prefer DMV service options that don’t require a visit to a traditional service center. Alternate service options include:

Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com

Mail: Popular services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail

Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC

DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through our partner offices

DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s mobile teams

