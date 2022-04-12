Fort Defiance rallies to defeat Turner Ashby in high school softball showdown
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A four-run sixth inning helped Fort Defiance defeat Turner Ashby in a high school softball showdown Monday night.
The Indians entered the bottom of the sixth, trailing 3-0, before Brooke Atkins delivered a two-run single and McKenna Mace blasted a two-run homer to put Fort Defiance in front for good. Lilian Berry tossed a complete game and struck out eight batters in the 4-3 victory for Fort Defiance.
Fort Defiance improves to 6-0 overall while Turner Ashby drops to 7-2 overall.
