Advertisement

Fort Defiance rallies to defeat Turner Ashby in high school softball showdown

H.S. Softball: Fort Defiance rallies in sixth inning for win over Turner Ashby (4/11/22)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A four-run sixth inning helped Fort Defiance defeat Turner Ashby in a high school softball showdown Monday night.

The Indians entered the bottom of the sixth, trailing 3-0, before Brooke Atkins delivered a two-run single and McKenna Mace blasted a two-run homer to put Fort Defiance in front for good. Lilian Berry tossed a complete game and struck out eight batters in the 4-3 victory for Fort Defiance.

Fort Defiance improves to 6-0 overall while Turner Ashby drops to 7-2 overall.

For more high school spring sports scores, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Route 11 in Rockingham County is closed after a tractor-trailer crash on Monday night.
Damage to two homes after tractor-trailer crash in Mount Crawford
Biden’s rule now requires background checks and traceable serial numbers before a gun is...
Local gun store owner reacts to President Biden’s “ghost gun” rule
Pure Shenandoah in Elkton.
Pure Shenandoah opens its doors in Elkton
The caller is telling the citizens that he has a warrant for their arrest.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Jaden Click
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Jaden Click
Former James Madison softball star Kate Short has signed a contract to play professionally.
Former JMU softball star, Shenandoah Valley native signs pro softball contract
JMU softball swept by No. 12 Duke
JMU softball swept by No. 12 Duke
Former JMU softball star & Page County native Kate Short (Gordon) signs pro contract
Former JMU softball star & Page County native Kate Short (Gordon) signs pro contract
College Baseball: Bridgewater vs. EMU (4/12/22)
College Baseball: Bridgewater vs. EMU (4/12/22)