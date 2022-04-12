Advertisement

JMU assistant coach Andrew Wilson named VMI men’s basketball head coach

James Madison men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington is searching for a new assistant coach.
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington is searching for a new assistant coach.

Andrew Wilson, who served as an assistant to Byington at JMU and previously at Georgia Southern, was announced as the head coach at VMI on Monday.

Wilson, who specializes in coaching defense, joined Byington at James Madison after he was hired to lead the program prior to the 2020-2021 season. Wilson was an assistant coach for Byington for seven seasons at Georgia Southern prior to making his way to Harrisonburg.

