Advertisement

Lawmakers to consider tougher penalties for large possession of pot

Photo showing marijuana
Photo showing marijuana(MGN Online / Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers will take up Gov. Glenn Youngin’s bill amendments in two weeks, including a bill about marijuana possession.

The amendment would have a stricter penalty for people caught possessing more than two ounces of marijuana.

State law only allows pot users to possess less than an ounce, but possessing between an ounce and a pound only results in a $25.

Lawmakers reconvene on April 27.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Part of Route 11 in Rockingham County is closed after a tractor-trailer crash on Monday night.
Damage to two homes after tractor-trailer crash in Mount Crawford
Biden’s rule now requires background checks and traceable serial numbers before a gun is...
Local gun store owner reacts to President Biden’s “ghost gun” rule
Pure Shenandoah in Elkton.
Pure Shenandoah opens its doors in Elkton
The caller is telling the citizens that he has a warrant for their arrest.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
News organizations sue Youngkin over school tip line emails
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Absentee ballots (FILE)
Virginia changing how it counts absentee ballots
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) calls for unity on Ukraine.
Sen. Warner believes Russians are committing war crimes
Sen. Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine weighing in on issues in Washington, D.C.