Lawmakers to consider tougher penalties for large possession of pot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers will take up Gov. Glenn Youngin’s bill amendments in two weeks, including a bill about marijuana possession.

The amendment would have a stricter penalty for people caught possessing more than two ounces of marijuana.

State law only allows pot users to possess less than an ounce, but possessing between an ounce and a pound only results in a $25.

Lawmakers reconvene on April 27.

