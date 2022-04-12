Local gun store owner reacts to President Biden’s “ghost gun” rule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - President Joe Biden established new regulations on “ghost guns” Monday.

Ghost guns come in kits that enable the owner to build them in their own home without a serial number, making them untraceable.

“It’s a kit where you can actually build a firearm, most gun kits when you’re all said and done are more expensive than actually buying a firearm,” Matt Hill, owner of Liberty Firearms, said.

Biden’s rule now requires background checks and traceable serial numbers before a gun is purchased. However, Matt Hill says he does not believe this will have an impact on gun-related crimes.

“It’s designed to stop honest people from acquiring firearms. Are dishonest people gonna be limited by what they call a ghost gun? Maybe a little bit not the majority of it ... I mean the bad guys are gonna get their guns however they’re gonna get them,” Hill said.

Hill says the gun kits are a hobby for gun owners, as they can build them from scratch and make them look and work how they want.

”People just like to get the ghost gun or the kit gun to make their own guns for the fun of it to say ‘hey, this is what I’ve built or this is what I accomplished and I’ve done’ so I don’t see it impacting crime in any way shape or form because again it’s only going to be impacting the law-abiding citizens because criminals don’t follow the rules anyway,” Hill said.

Gun control and gun crimes are a huge debate topic, especially in Virginia, as gun crimes become more common each day.

“There’s over 20,000 gun laws on the books right now across the country and they’re not stopping the crime,” Hill said. “The law-abiding citizens are the ones that follow the rules so legislation or law is not gonna stop the bad guys from doing whatever they want to do.”

The federal rule also tackles ghost guns already made and in circulation.

The Department of Justice will require federally licensed dealers that take in any firearms not currently serialized to serialize them before selling the weapon.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.