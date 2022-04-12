Local lawmakers provide insight into legislation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative wrap-up Tuesday to give lawmakers time to discuss what’s going on in Richmond.

Senator Emmett Hanger, R-Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro; Delegate John Avoli, Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro; and Delegate Chris Runion, Augusta, Rockingham, met with stakeholders to talk about bills that passed and ones that didn’t.

The three spoke on everything from the budget to schools and THC. Hanger quickly addressed the fact that lawmakers haven’t been able to reach a budget agreement.

“We’d scheduled a work session in Richmond for today when we were supposed to bridge the divide between the House and the Senate to come up with a working document, so that we could carry it back to the full assembly hopefully later this month,” said Hanger.

The three discussed school funding, highlighting one bill that creates a school construction grant fund.

“The House and Senate passed different versions of this bill, and it remains in conference while budget negotiators determine the funding levels, but I am confident it will pass and create a new fund for the building and renovation of our schools,” said Avoli.

There’s also a bill that pushes funding toward career and technical training in the hopes of sending more students into the workforce. Under the bill, schools would get additional grants if they build out work training programs.

”If we don’t watch out, we won’t have people to fix our cars anymore, or even to build our schools and build our homes,” said Avoli.

Lawmakers also discussed added oversight into THC.

“We need to make a hard stand on products like synthetic marijuana and Delta-8 and remove them because they’re killing people,” said Runion.

However, some legislation has been met with frustration from hemp farmers and producers.

“Some people in the hemp community thought they were a target when that was not the intent,” said Runion.

Monday, April 11, the governor signed 700 bills into law.

