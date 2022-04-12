Massanutten Technical Center hosts career fair

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Technical Center held a career and job fair Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds for local high school students.

The goal of the career fair is to allow students to talk with local employers in the area and help guide them on what they might want to do when they get out of school.

“It’s just a good opportunity for them to make that connection with the employers and training centers,” Deborah Rhodes, MTC job placement coordinator, said.

The event had over 100 different employers from around the area.

“It was kind of a little nerve-wracking at first because of all the jobs in here,” said Brianna Morgan, a senior at East Rockingham High School. “But once you actually start talking to people and getting to see careers that you normally don’t see, it’s really interesting.”

