Overlook Produce continues expanding in Mount Crawford

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Overlook Produce and Farm opened its farm stand off I-81 just a year ago, and because of high demand, it has finished up another expansion almost doubling its square footage.

The farm stand along Friedens Church Road is now more accessible with a paved floor, handicap parking, and handicap bathrooms.

Owner Joe Ulmer said they have expanded their line of seafood, frozen meals, Shenandoah Valley Organic chicken, houseplants, baked goods, and produce.

“We’re trying to better serve the community’s needs with grocery items,” Ulmer said. “We hear about food shortages and prices going up, so we’re trying to do our part to help the community out in harder-to-get food areas.”

The expansion doesn’t stop there. Later this spring, a bakery and deli will open right night to the stand.

“There was a huge demand for baked goods and we wanted to expand our baked goods. We have a lot of demand for apple cider donuts and there’s a lot of demand wholesale for them as well, so we’re looking at adding on some wholesale bakery as well,” Ulmer said.

The deli will offer a lunch menu with pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, and maybe brisket down the road, Ulmer said.

While the farm stand is open seasonally, Ulmer said once open, the bakery and deli will operate year-round.

“It’s helpful for our employees too. It’s not a seasonal job, so we’ll have several full-time employees now,” he said.

For more information on Overlook Produce, click here.

