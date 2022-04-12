Advertisement

RAM seeking volunteers for temporary clinic in Luray

RAM clinic file
RAM clinic file(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its July 9-10 clinic.

The two-day clinic will be held at Luray High School located at 243 Bulldog Drive, Luray, VA 22835. RAM is also in need of interpreters and general support volunteers to help set-up and take-down. There’s also a need for parking lot volunteers throughout the clinic.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Luray area and surrounding communities, please visit their website or call 865-579-1530.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available at the RAM free clinic may include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made onsite, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

