Ridgeview Park bathrooms closed due to vandalism

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The restrooms at the amphitheater in Ridgeview Park will remain closed for the next several months for repairs.

There are restrooms available for use at the pool pump house adjacent to the parking lot. Earlier this year, extensive vandalism occurred at the restrooms.

If anyone has information regarding this act, please, contact Parks and Recreation. Park officials apologize for the inconvenience.

