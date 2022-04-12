Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to vote on new tax rate

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Between prices at the pump and the grocery store, consumers’ wallets are already hurting. Add on increased home assessments and many are struggling to keep up.

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet Wednesday to discuss lowering its tax rate from 74 cents per $100 of assessed value to 68 cents, with the hope of easing the burden.

“Everyone is experiencing heightened costs in their own lives, sadly the county experiences those same heightened costs except on a much larger scale but we still have an obligation to have a balanced budget,” Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison said.

In 2021, a house in Rockingham County assessed for $220,000 paid more than $1,600 in real estate tax.

After the booming house market and the assessment that happens every four years, the same home is currently valued at $320,000, making taxes more than $2,100 if the Board of Supervisors passes their new rate.

“68 cents on the 100 gives us a balanced budget for not only this next fiscal year but the next four fiscal years for known expenditures and that’s what all of this has to be based upon is what do we know our expenditures… our expenses going to be,” Wolfe-Garrison said.

The tax revenue goes toward paying for resources the county provides, such as emergency services and education.

“It does require a comprehensive look at what is really a priority and what is not and how do we do that with the least financial impact to our residents because that truly is the goal of Rockingham County,” Wolfe-Garrison said.

Sallie Wolfe-Garrison says she knows residents are struggling right now, but she hopes the new rate will make up for it down the line.

“What a balanced budget also allows us to do is pay off a tremendous amount of debt which will, in the next couple of years, save the taxpayers a tremendous amount of money in interest,” Wolfe-Garrison said.

