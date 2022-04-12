Sentara RMH offers gift to VPAS

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In recognition of a survey of Sentara RMH Medical Center employees which identified Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) as a nonprofit making significant contributions to the local community, Sentara Healthcare offered a $15,000 gift to VPAS.

This new aspect of the employee survey was added to invite broad-based input from Sentara employees on the organizations and partnerships they support.

Sentara RMH Medical Center employees selected VPAS from a list of nonprofit organizations in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area. The resulting financial award will bolster a VPAS initiative to support caregivers and create more dementia-friendly communities in the Central Shenandoah Valley.

Dementia is a growing public health crisis in Virginia. There are 150,000 people 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia. That number continues to escalate.

Most people living with dementia live in their own homes instead of institutions, and there is a shrinking number of people to care for them. Caregivers are facing physical, emotional, mental and financial challenges that not only threaten their ability to care for their loved ones, but also damage their own health.

The gift will help fund VPAS caregiver support circles, one-on-one consultations, respite care programs, dementia workshops, and educational resources. It will also bolster a new initiative to help ensure that public spaces like stores, restaurants, churches and businesses are easier for people living with dementia to visit.

“We work with Sentara RMH staff every day to improve the health of our older adult neighbors and are extremely grateful for their vote of confidence in us,” said Jeri Schaff, VPAS Executive Director. “This gift will make a profound difference in our ability to create communities where everyone can age well.”

