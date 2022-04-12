Advertisement

Target announces dates for its car seat trade-in recycling program

Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired or damaged car seats for a discount on new items.

The retailer announced its next car seat trade-in promotion will take place from April 18-30.

People can bring the car seats to a Target location, and in return, they can claim a 20% discount online or on the Target app toward a car seat, stroller or other baby items.

The coupon is valid through May 14.

The materials from the car seats traded in are recycled, and Target has received 1.7 million of them since 2016.

Target works with Waste Management to recycle the items. The retail giant said it has recycled 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Route 11 in Rockingham County is closed after a tractor-trailer crash on Monday night.
Damage to two homes after tractor-trailer crash in Mount Crawford
Biden’s rule now requires background checks and traceable serial numbers before a gun is...
Local gun store owner reacts to President Biden’s “ghost gun” rule
Pure Shenandoah in Elkton.
Pure Shenandoah opens its doors in Elkton
The caller is telling the citizens that he has a warrant for their arrest.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Presidents from countries on Russia’s doorstep visit Ukraine
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April...
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky lawmakers override governor’s veto of abortion ban