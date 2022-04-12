Advertisement

Valley native Kathy Bocock wins 500th game as college softball coach
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley native Kathy Bocock reached a major milestone in her college softball coaching career this past weekend.

Bocock, who is in her 11th season as head coach of the Elon softball program, won her 500th career game on the diamond when the Phoenix defeated College of Charleston in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 9. Bocock is a native of Dayton and attended Turner Ashby High School, graduating in 1979.

“It just means that I have been very fortunate to coach this game for a long time, something I love,” said Bocock, when discussing her 500th win. “Be around young student-athletes as long as I have. I’ve had a lot of great people in my life as far as former athletes and the ones now. Of course I can’t do it without my coaching staffs that have worked with me.”

The 500 wins Bocock has amassed as a softball head coach come from her time at Elon and Averett, where she also served as the women’s basketball head coach.

