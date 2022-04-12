Virginia parents will have a say in their children’s education when it comes to sexually explicit content

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new law signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin directs parents to be notified when their children’s school assignments include sexually explicit content.

“The partnership that we have with parents is really important to the school division,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Tuesday, April 12.

Giaramita says the district has been keeping parents in the loop when it comes to its family life curriculum.

“Parents are notified every year because we revise or update the curriculum every year and they’re advised in that process. They long have had the ability to come into a school and look at the materials and the curriculum materials that we use for family life and offer their comments and they also have had the right to opt their child out of the curriculum if that’s what they prefer to do,” Giaramita said.

He believes this law could apply to other courses, too.

“The term sexually explicit is already defined in the Virginia code,” NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman said. “Now non-lawyers such as teachers and counselors and guidance counselors have to make this determination. Does this book, does this literature, does this curriculum fall within the Virginia code of what is sexually explicit.”

The Department of Education has until late July to develop a plan for schools to adopt and implement the policy. Then, schools have to adopt a version of these new guidelines by January 2023.

