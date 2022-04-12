Advertisement

Virginia parents will have a say in their children’s education when it comes to sexually explicit content

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new law signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin directs parents to be notified when their children’s school assignments include sexually explicit content.

“The partnership that we have with parents is really important to the school division,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Tuesday, April 12.

Giaramita says the district has been keeping parents in the loop when it comes to its family life curriculum.

“Parents are notified every year because we revise or update the curriculum every year and they’re advised in that process. They long have had the ability to come into a school and look at the materials and the curriculum materials that we use for family life and offer their comments and they also have had the right to opt their child out of the curriculum if that’s what they prefer to do,” Giaramita said.

He believes this law could apply to other courses, too.

“The term sexually explicit is already defined in the Virginia code,” NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman said. “Now non-lawyers such as teachers and counselors and guidance counselors have to make this determination. Does this book, does this literature, does this curriculum fall within the Virginia code of what is sexually explicit.”

The Department of Education has until late July to develop a plan for schools to adopt and implement the policy. Then, schools have to adopt a version of these new guidelines by January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Part of Route 11 in Rockingham County is closed after a tractor-trailer crash on Monday night.
Damage to two homes after tractor-trailer crash in Mount Crawford
Biden’s rule now requires background checks and traceable serial numbers before a gun is...
Local gun store owner reacts to President Biden’s “ghost gun” rule
Pure Shenandoah in Elkton.
Pure Shenandoah opens its doors in Elkton
The caller is telling the citizens that he has a warrant for their arrest.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Congressman Ben Cline met with a number of Valley farmers to hear their needs and concerns and...
Rep. Ben Cline tours Valley farms
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Jaden Click
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Jaden Click
Evening Forecast 4-13-22
Evening Forecast 4-13-22
Rep. Ben Cline tours valley farms
Rep. Ben Cline tours valley farms
JMU stream restoration project
JMU engineering students help restore Beaver Creek