3 educators face temporary suspensions from school system

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two Cabell County Schools administrators and a teacher face temporary suspensions as part of employee disciplinary procedures, according to a schools spokesperson.

He said the suspensions involve the Huntington East Middle School principal (effective from June 22-24) and the Huntington High School principal (effective June 3, June 10, and June 17).

In addition, a Huntington High School teacher will be suspended from June 1 through June 3.

The school spokesperson said he could not comment on the reason for the suspensions, saying they’re an “employee disciplinary matter.”

In February, Huntington High administrators were under scrutiny for some students being required to attend an evangelical preacher assembly at school. However, the school spokesperson wouldn’t confirm if that was related to the disciplinary measures at the school.

Mandatory attendance at religious assembly called ‘mistake’

