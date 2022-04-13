Brief lane closures, parking restrictions for Water Street deck repairs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Masonry work to repair the damaged side of the Water Street parking deck will begin next week, causing temporary lane closures during the day and limiting parking in the spaces immediately adjacent to the work.

A small section of the parking deck wall was damaged in February near the corner of Liberty and Water streets after a vehicle struck the bricks.

No structural damage was caused to the deck, and it has remained open since that time. One lane of Liberty Street will be closed in the area of the work starting Tuesday and lasting through the week.

The lane will be closed only while work is taking place during the day and will reopen in the evenings.

Parking near the section on both levels of the deck will be restricted during this time. Repair work is estimated to cost approximately $20,000.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.