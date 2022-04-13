Candlelight vigil to be held in Court Square for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Victim / Witness Program has received funding from the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators (NAVAA) through a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), within the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice, to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during the 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The awarded funding will be used to host an outdoor candlelight vigil on Sunday, April 24, 2022 in front of the Rockingham County Circuit Courthouse on Court Square, Harrisonburg.

The event will promote awareness of community resources and hold a moment of silence for all past, present, and potential future victims of crime in Rockingham County.

The Community Awareness Project is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, an annual observance that takes place April 24 - 30, 2022.

“The support from NAVAA and OVC for our 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities will help us help crime victims,” said Nicole Terrell, the Rockingham County Victim/Witness Program Director. “Members of our community are encouraged to help promote justice through service to crime victims by joining our 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities and supporting victim assistance programs on a daily basis.”

First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week increases general public awareness of and knowledge about the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victimized by crime.

The theme for 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Rights, access, equity for all victims.”

Since 2004, the NCVRW Community Awareness Project has provided financial and technical assistance to more than 1000 community projects that promote victim and public awareness activities, and innovative approaches to victim outreach and public education about victims’ rights and services during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The Rockingham County Victim/Witness Program was one of the 50 recommended by NAVAA and selected for funding by OVC for 2022 from the 240 applications that were submitted nationwide.

For additional information about 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities or about victims’ rights and services in Rockingham County, VA, please contact Nicole Terrell, the Rockingham County Victim/Witness Program Director at (540) 564-3350 or visit their website.

For information about national efforts to promote 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, please visit the Office for Victims of Crime website.

National Crime Victims' Rights Week runs from April 24-30. (Rockingham County Victim/Witness Program)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.