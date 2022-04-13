Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say

A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to police. (Ft Pierce Police Dept)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CNN) - A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house, according to police.

It happened on Sunday in Fort Pierce, Florida.

In the video, a man is seen running up to the window of a house and throwing something inside. Flames were then seen starting to shoot out of the window.

Police reported the object was a Molotov cocktail.

Police are searching for the man they say threw two homemade bombs at a home. (WPTV, FORT PIERCE POLICE DEPT, CNN)

The man is then seen running out of frame and another Molotov cocktail appears to be tossed over the roof, before rolling and landing at the side of the house.

Family of the homeowner said there were three people inside when all of this happened and fortunately, they are all doing OK.

Police, however, are still searching for the man in the video.

