Advertisement

Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance

Chris Tucker surprised Ola High School choir students by donating to their Carnegie Hall performance days before their balance was due. (Credit: Kate Evans)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Gray News) - Comedian Chris Tucker surprised a high school choir program invited to perform at Carnegie Hall by helping them reach their goal of $201,579.25.

Tucker showed up at Ola High School on Wednesday to let the students know that the Chris Tucker Foundation was paying off the rest of the balance the choir needed to travel to New York City for their performance.

The program’s director, Mindy Forehand, posted a video on Facebook saying that the comedian “brought my kids a check for the Carnegie Hall balance.” The balance is due Friday.

“His quick action was an answer to prayer,” teacher Melissa Stroup said.

The high school announced their invitation to perform in February 2020. They have worked on raising the money through fundraisers and other events since then but still came up short.

Earlier this week, the choir still needed more than $16,000, according to their GoFundMe page.

Their performance is scheduled for June 20.

“These students will never forget his gift or that very teachable moment to carry with them,” Stroup said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
VHHA releases statement on conviction of former Tennessee nurse
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
WHSV′s parent company among 13 media organizations suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg.
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg
Courtesy of VA Housing
Low-income senior housing set to open next month
Two Cabell County Schools administrators and a teacher face temporary suspensions as part of...
3 educators face temporary suspensions from school system

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve 50 days into invasion
Family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out after he was shot and killed by a police officer in Grand...
GRAPHIC: Family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out following officer-involved shooting
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty
Cleveland house fire Mannering Road
5 houses, 2 garages, 12 vehicles go up in flames in Ohio
In his first three seasons with the Dukes, Cignetti guided JMU to a 33-5 record, has won three...
Curt Cignetti signs 3-year extension through 2027 season