COVID activity low at Augusta Health, increasing at testing sites

Augusta Health (WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - COVID activity in the community and at Augusta Health is low. In the past week, however, activity in the testing center and at the MABS (monoclonal antibody) infusion clinic has begun to increase.

Augusta Health’s testing positivity rate for the week of April 3-9 was 6.9%. The positivity rate for the month of March was 7.9%, the lowest since July 2021 when the rate was 6.8%. The current inpatient COVID-19 census is 4, with one death over the past week.

In the 24 hours preceding 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 15 new positive cases of COVID were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites.

On April 18, 2022, the Vaccination Clinics and MABS (monoclonal antibody infusion clinics) will be combined at one location in the Waynesboro Primary Care/Urgent Care location at 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro. The Vaccination Clinic on the Fitness Center Tennis Courts will close at this time.

MABS infusions will be scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays.

The first vaccination clinic next week, and in the new location, is on Wednesday, April 20 at 9 a.m.

Eligibility criteria are updated frequently for each vaccine. Visit Augusta Health’s vaccine page or connect with the Call Center (540.332.5122) to confirm eligibility and make a vaccination appointment.

