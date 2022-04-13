Harrisonburg City Council tables big projects at Tuesday meeting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council heard about many big projects which could bring more housing, businesses, and even gas to the north end of the Friendly City.

No votes were made tonight as one council member George Hirschmann was absent. But, there was a lengthy discussion and public hearing about the rezoning request for Northside Gate Plaza, a proposed shopping center with a gas station on the corner of Route 11 and Mount Clinton Pike.

A small portion of this property is located in Rockingham County, so the county’s supervisors and planning commission had a say in it, too. Both previously approved the request.

The city’s Director of Community Development, Adam Fletcher, explained city staff recommends denying the request because it did not match the city’s future development plans, but he suggested the city conduct a study.

Mayor Deanna Reed said development in this part of town would benefit those residents.

Walkability and safety were brought up but Holtzman Oil Corporation, which is proposing this project, has agreed to add sidewalks for this proposal, as well as roadway improvements, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging.

“I‘m putting more sidewalks on this project than I do just about any project I’ve done in the city in the last 35 years,” Ed Blackwell, with Blackwell Engineering, told the council. ”We’re trying to have interconnection between all the businesses. People can come in and park, maybe get gas, hook up their electric car, walk to get something to eat.”

This item was tabled tonight for further discussion at a later meeting.

The council also decided to table a special use permit for a proposed apartment complex along Chicago Avenue.

