JMU engineering students help restore Beaver Creek

By Julian Bussells
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT
OTTOBINE, Va. (WHSV) - Engineering students from James Madison University have been working on restoring a section of Beaver Creek that had been heavily eroded from rain and the creek itself.

The students hope this project improves the health of the stream’s ecosystem which flows into the Shenandoah River.

“This opportunity has allowed us to work with a lot of professional engineers, just like the JMU program has really allowed us to expand our knowledge into something practical,” said Lacey Monger, a JMU senior from Elkton. “Most engineering programs don’t let you do something like this.”

Monger adds that this project should help restore the river and get it back to its original state.

