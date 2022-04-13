Local couple prepares for the 2022 Boston Marathon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in more than 1,000 days, the annual Boston Marathon is happening on Patriot’s Day. One couple in the Valley will leave Friday to compete in the race.

Mike and Nelle Fox have been training for the Boston Marathon for years.

After finally qualifying for the race, the COVID-19 pandemic began and they had to participate virtually. Just days away from running in person, they are nothing short of ecstatic.

“Most runners know there is really no experience like the Boston Marathon,” Mike Fox said.

“Races and workouts and sharing experiences with friends, that’s the sweet stuff,” Nelle said. “Ultimately Boston is the victory lap of all that.”

Nelle, having to deal with multiple illnesses along the way, says she has had to be careful with how far she pushes her body.

“It has been quite a journey but I think all of that sickness really taught me how to listen to the subtle cues our bodies give us. To say hey slow down, give us rest, " she said.

With four children, careers, extracurriculars and a family business, fitting in time to train can be tricky.

“Not always about more more more, it is sometimes about stress and rest. That has been the true gift. That has allowed me to go from point A to point Z, having gotten there healthier and stronger than I have ever been before, that’s victory,” Nelle said.

“Hopefully we race well that day, if we don’t, it is going to be a great life experience,” Mike added.

This will be the 126th race, making it one of the oldest marathons in the world. This year also marks 50 years of women being able to participate.

The 2022 Boston Marathon is April 18.

