Low-income senior housing set to open next month

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A low-cost apartment building for seniors in Fishersville is about 80% complete and a month away from opening, according to Virginia Housing.

Gateway Senior Apartments are designed for people 55 and older who make less than 60% of the average median income. Art Bowen, Managing Director of Rental Housing with Virginia Housing, said as inflation continues to rise, low-cost apartments are more important than ever.

“I think everyone’s very familiar, over the last year in particular, with the inflation we’ve been experiencing. The apartment market is no exception to that. We’ve seen rents increasing significantly everywhere in the state, including in the Staunton, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro area,” said Bowen.

For people on fixed incomes, like many seniors, inflation can be debilitating.

“They might get a cost of living increase every year, but that’s about it. Rent on these units, they can go up annually, but that amount of increase is very limited, so it should keep pace with their increase in their incomes,” Bowen said.

The building holds 80 units, and it was built in a modular format. Each layer of the building is constructed separately, then they’re brought on by a crane and stacked on top of one another.

Bowen said each layer is subjected to weather for a shorter period of time, and it allows them to do more things at once.

“It may not actually cost less than regular construction, but it should be able to be completed in a faster pace. You can have the modules building being built offsite at the same time you’re working on the site itself,” Bowen said.

Occupants can choose from a one or two-bedroom unit, and it’s located at 73 Pinnacle Drive.

