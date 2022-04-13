Prescribed burn in Augusta County Wednesday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fire specialists will begin the prescribed burn on Wednesday, April 13 if weather conditions allow. This prescribed burn will be completed in one day. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn. You may see smoke from this prescribed burn for several days.

The 827-acre Grindstone burn unit is located on Grindstone Mountain in Augusta County, one mile west of Stokesville, VA.

This prescribed burn improves wildlife habitat by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape. Many animals need open grass and shrub habitat to survive. This burn will also help eradicate invasive plant species, according to Forest Services.

A 2-mile section of County Road 95 will be temporarily closed during the burn. This closure will begin at the intersection of Tillman Road (Forest Service Road 101) and County Road 95 and will extend approximately two miles westward.

Residents of surrounding areas including Stokesville, West Augusta, Briery Branch and Bridgewater may see and smell light smoke for several days, especially in the mornings and evenings. Smoke may be visible along sections of County Road 95 and Tillman Roads for the duration of the burn.

For your safety, please follow posted signs and comply with trail closures when they occur. Depending on wind direction, this controlled burn may have lingering smoke effects.

For the most up-to-date information visit the InciWeb site and follow the Forest Service on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information on the prescribed burn program, please contact the North River Ranger District at (540) 432-0187 or visit their website.

Here is a look at the area being burned. (Forest Service)

