Wildlife Center of Virginia welcomes first black bear cub of 2022

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia made a special announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Just as they were saying goodbye to the cubs of 2021, they admitted their first Black Bear cub of 2022.

Center staff says it is officially in “cub season” now. Remember to call the DWR Wildlife Helpline if you see a lone cub and are unsure if the mother is around.

You can learn more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.