Another cold front and a cooler Easter

FRIDAY: A sunny and comfortable day. Not as warm as the last few days but still a warm afternoon and very pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Petersburg and Moorefield warmer, in the low 70s. It will be rather breezy through the day but winds will be out of the southwest. Enhanced fire danger because of the breeze and lower humidity.

Clouds increase into the evening and it will be confortable with temperatures in the 60s. Turning chilly overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s and clouds. Breezy again for the day as a second cold front crosses. This will drop temperatures again into the afternoon and moisture will be limited.

Highs for our West Virginia locations in the mid 60s with a few isolated showers late morning into early afternoon.

For the Valley, a few sprinkles or an isolated shower around and after noon and into the afternoon but coverage will be limited. Not everyone will see rain. Breezy and still pleasant for the day with highs around 70, and into the low 70s early afternoon. This will still be a nice day.

Behind the cold front more clearing with sun into the late afternoon and temperatures dropping very late afternoon. Winds letting up after sunset.

Mostly clear and cooler into the evening with temperatures in the 50s. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and a few clouds. An abundance of sunshine for the day and cool for Easter. Highs in the low to mid 50s. There will not be any wind and plenty of sun, but it will be a cooler day. Chilly for the evening with temperatures in the 40s and cool overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost possible.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- A change to the forecast for Monday. Low pressure will move to our south bringing in rain for most of the day. Because of the cold temepratures to start in the morning there can be a wintry mix, especially across our West Virginia locations and along the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. This will impact your Monday.

A cold start to Monday moring in the 30s with the clouds. Rain should start to move in by mid morning and there can be some snow at onset across the Potomac Highlands, mixing with sleet for the Valley. A cold rain with a wintry mix especially in the moring, then a cold rain into the afternoon. Very chilly with highs only around 40, and into the low 40s. Drying out mid to late afternoon. Total rainfall at this time around 1/4-1/2″. Stay tuned as we update these details for Monday.

TUESDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Sticking with clouds for the day with a few peeks of sunshine and still rather cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Intervals of clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. A pleasant afternoon with a good amount of sunshine and a few clouds, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cold overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

