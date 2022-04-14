BC softball splits doubleheader with No. 10 Roanoke, Men’s LAX sets multiple records

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College softball team split a home doubleheader against No. 10 Roanoke Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles dropped game one, 5-4, before responding with a 9-0 victory in game two. Bridgewater improves to 20-14 overall and currently sits at third in the ODAC standings with a 10-4 league record. BC is just one game behind first-place Randolph-Macon in the ODAC standings.

Three records set in Bridgewater men’s lacrosse victory Wednesday night

Three single-season, program records were set by members of the Bridgewater men’s lacrosse team Wednesday night when the Eagles defeated Randolph, 25-4, in Bridgewater. Chris Martel scored four goals to give him 57 on the season, which sets a new record at BC. Connor McLean recorded three assists to give him 34 this season, setting a new program standard at Bridgewater. Gabriel Alexander picked up 12 ground balls to put his season total at 116, which also sets a new single-season mark at Bridgewater. The Eagles improved to 9-5 overall (4-3 ODAC) following Wednesday’s victory.

