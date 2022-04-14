Board of Supervisors take on the budget, body cams

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Body cameras continue to be a major topic of discussion in Augusta County.

At the Wednesday, April 13 Board of Supervisors meeting, Augusta County leaders took on the budget, and many community members spoke out about body cameras.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith included body and dash cameras in the budget, so it’s up to the board to include the allowance in their budget. Right now, it’s not there.

“I think I’m being accurate when I say there’s not a board member on our board that’s opposed to body cameras. It’s a matter of affordability, it’s a matter of need. It’s a matter of timing,” said Vice Chair of the Board Butch Wells.

Smith is asking for $3 million over five years to pay for the cameras. Last night’s discussion ended with Supervisor Scott Seaton proposing they schedule a public hearing to discuss body cameras, which would be publicly advertised as such. The motion failed, with Supervisors Wells, Gerald Garber, and Michael Shull voting against it.

“If there’s an outcry for body cameras, they’re more than welcome to come in at any one of our meetings during our public session and say we’re in favor of this and this is what we’d like you to see. Any given day, all of our emails are listed, our phone numbers are listed, and I’m not hearing that,” Wells said.

Last year, protests outside the sheriff’s office got heated at times with protesters demanding the sheriff look into body cameras. Protests stopped when Smith said he’d conduct a study.

“We’re still testing cameras. Since I started testing cameras, several vendors have come out with new cameras, with new features,” Smith said.

However, Smith is looking for other things first: a new radio system, a new fleet, and better wages for deputies.

“I have to make sure that the people of this community are protected, and I have to make sure my deputies go home at the end of the day,” Smith said.

For now, the future of body cameras in Augusta county isn’t clear, but supporters say they have no plans of dropping the discussion. To see their full budget document, click here.

