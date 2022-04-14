Harrisonburg Public Works recognized with national award for improved waste collection system

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staff with the sanitation department at Harrisonburg Public Works partnered with technology company Rubicon to better their waste collection.

Through digitized maps and city code enforcement, officials say they’ve been able to decrease trips to the landfill and improve employee safety.

“We have a lot of guys who were getting injured being out in the field for as long as they were. So that became our primary focus. And then the secondary we noticed there was quite a bit of trash and waste that was in inconsistent containers throughout the entire city,” Public Works Support Services Manager Harsit Patel said.

The Rubicon Program has saved the city more than $90,000 and cut down on CO2 emissions by over 230,000 pounds.

“Our sanitation division hits every street every single week. So, we have a lot of infrastructure throughout the City of Harrisonburg, so this can certainly help us log, tag, and get ahead of issues that may potentially occur down the line,” Patel added.

He says this is only the beginning, adding the department has other projects in the works.

The Smart 50 Award is the second national honor for a Harrisonburg Public Works program. Recently, the department received the Gold Medal Governor’s Award for its Urban Forestry and Urban Wood program.

