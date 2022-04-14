Advertisement

HFD Community Fire Academy deadline extended

The program will give attendees a chance to get hands-on with the equipment the team uses every...
The program will give attendees a chance to get hands-on with the equipment the team uses every day to serve Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holiday weekend approaching, the city is extending the deadline for applications to the Harrisonburg Fire Department Community Fire Academy to Monday, April 18.

This unique program allows participants to take a deep dive into learning about all HFD does to protect the community, including giving attendees a chance to get hands-on with the equipment the team uses every day to serve Harrisonburg.

Anyone with questions may contact HFD Lt. Erin Stehle at erin.stehle@harrisonburgva.gov.

Those interested in applying for the free academy can do so here.

