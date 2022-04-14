Advertisement

International cycling company coming to Harrisonburg

By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An international cycling company is coming to the Friendly City. Lauf Cycling is an Iceland-based company that will open its U.S. Distribution Center and Headquarters in Harrisonburg.

Lauf was founded in 2011 and specializes in the manufacturing of made-to-order, high-end gravel and mixed terrain bikes.

“It’s a great young company that we were seeing they were on a very fast growth trajectory, so we wanted to grow with them. Having an international company here and having this be their U.S. headquarters was very enticing to us and they’re just great people to work with,” said Brian Shull, Harrisonburg’s Economic Development Director.

Lauf’s U.S. Operations Director Timothy Rugg, a former professional cyclist, lived in Harrisonburg briefly in 2012 and said the city is the perfect location for the company.

“Harrisonburg has so many programs and opportunities around the city for biking already, so to be able to put our brand image with the Blue Ridge Mountains the Shenandoah Valley, and what’s already happening here is a good opportunity for us to make an impact on the community here which we couldn’t do with some of the bigger cities,” said Rugg.

The growing biking community in Harrisonburg and the Valley was one of the biggest reasons why Lauf chose the Friendly City for its U.S. headquarters.

“We have a great place to ride and we have a great community here that we can ride with, so we can share in our development and growth with the local community here, and hopefully that can get us involved in more projects that are constantly underway here as well,” said Rugg.

Because Lauf addresses a different part of the cycling industry the city says it will not be competing with other local bike shops in the area.

“They will just be selling bikes so they’re not selling the other equipment, the helmets, and the shoes and all that. They ought to have a great relationship with the other bike companies in the area and they sell direct to consumers so somebody will get online anywhere in the U.S. order their bike and it will be shipped to their door,” said Shull.

“We’re just going to be focusing on the distribution side of things with the brand here, so we’ll be doing some light assembly and logistics of shipping and receiving, but we don’t expect to be doing services that would be competing with the local bike shops that are already here,” said Rugg.

Lauf hopes to ship 300 bikes a month from Harrisonburg by the end of the year. The company ships bikes around the world but says about 80% of its market is in the U.S.

Lauf will be building out its warehouse at a shell building at 156 E. Washington Street and hopes to have that up and running within a year. In the meantime, it will operate out of a shared space with Brothers Craft Brewing.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engine 53 is on location of a single vehicle crash on I-81 SB at mile marker 239.
Mount Crawford crash cleared
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
VHHA releases statement on conviction of former Tennessee nurse
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg.
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Mobile plants can be planted earlier than ones that stay in the ground.
How to get the best results when planting this spring
How to get the best results planting
How to get the best results planting
JMU baseball wins series opener over Northeastern, 8-3
JMU baseball wins series opener over Northeastern, 8-3
Overnight Forecast 4-15-22
Overnight Forecast 4-15-22
JMU alum launches rental company on campus
JMU alum launches rental company on campus