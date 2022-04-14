JMU lacrosse dominates Liberty

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday evening, James Madison rolled past Liberty 22-3 at Sentara Park.

After jumping ahead 9-0 in the first, the Dukes stayed in control with consistent offense to power past the Flames.

“It’s about staying engaged in the process, not getting caught up in the scoreline, and staying hungry,” said head coach Shelley Klaes.

The eleventh-ranked Dukes improve to 10-4 on the season. JMU set a new season-high for goals while 12 different players scored throughout the game.

“Every single person on our team was a huge part of this win,” said redshirt junior Katie Checkosky, who scored one goal and had three assists.

Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with five goals while Kat Buchanan had six saves.

The Dukes are back in action on Saturday as James Madison faces William & Mary on the road.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.