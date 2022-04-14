Advertisement

Prescribed burn in Rockingham County Friday

File photo of a prescribed burn at Hone Quarry Ridge from Reddish Knob | Photo submitted to...
File photo of a prescribed burn at Hone Quarry Ridge from Reddish Knob | Photo submitted to WHSV by R.C. Huffman(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Gauley Ridge prescribed burn unit is south of Gate Mountain and 20 miles northeast of the City of Harrisonburg.

Fire specialists will begin the 1,320 acre burn on Friday, April 15, if weather conditions allow. The ignition phase may take one to two days. You may see smoke from this prescribed burn for several days.

This prescribed burn improves wildlife habitat by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape. Many animals need open grass and shrub habitats to survive, according to Forest Service officials. This burn will assist the USDA Forest Service with fuel reduction and help eradicate invasive plant species.

Slate Lick Run Road (Forest Service Road 230) and the Gauley Ridge Road (Forest Service Road 423) will be temporarily closed for short periods of time during the burn. Residents of Harrisonburg, Fulks Run, Broadway, Timberville and Singers Glenn may see or smell smoke, as may travelers on State Routes 259 and 612.

Depending on wind direction, this controlled burn may have lingering smoke effects.

Safety is the Forest Service’s top priority, and forest fire managers will conduct this prescribed burn only under appropriate weather conditions.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the InciWeb site and follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

