Advertisement

Researchers at UVA Health studying COVID-19 antibodies

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA Health study suggests antibodies generated by Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine rise more slowly and decline more quickly than Moderna’s vaccine.

More than 200 UVA employees were tracked over a period of 10 months after their vaccinations. Six months after their second doses, Pfizer recipients had antibody levels lower than Moderna recipients.

Researchers say while the vaccines are similar, there are differences in formulation, which could explain the differences in antibody response.

RELATED: Study Tracks COVID-19 Antibodies Over Time

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Engine 53 is on location of a single vehicle crash on I-81 SB at mile marker 239.
Mount Crawford crash cleared
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
VHHA releases statement on conviction of former Tennessee nurse
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg.
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
WHSV′s parent company among 13 media organizations suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 4-15-22
Overnight Forecast 4-15-22
JMU alum launches rental company on campus
JMU alum launches rental company on campus
EMU professor publishes book on restorative justice
EMU professor publishes book on restorative justice
RecRe
JMU alum launches rental company on campus
Dr. Howard Zehr
EMU professor publishes book on restorative justice