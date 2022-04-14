Rockingham County Fair to host kickoff party

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s about that time to announce what’s coming to the Rockingham County Fair for 2022.

The fair will host a kickoff party on April 23, 7-10 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale at 8:30 p.m.

Admission to the event is free. There will be a food truck, music by Big City Band, and drawings for grandstand events.

Learn more on the fair’s Facebook page.

Rockingham County Fair kickoff party (Rockingham County Fair)

