Rockingham County Fair to host kickoff party

Attendance for the fair in 2021 was solid despite the pandemic.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s about that time to announce what’s coming to the Rockingham County Fair for 2022.

The fair will host a kickoff party on April 23, 7-10 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale at 8:30 p.m.

Admission to the event is free. There will be a food truck, music by Big City Band, and drawings for grandstand events.

Learn more on the fair’s Facebook page.

Rockingham County Fair kickoff party
