VCU recieves nearly $1 million grant to help prevent gun violence in Richmond

Congressman Donald McEachin will present a check for almost $1 million for VCU’s RVA Gun...
Congressman Donald McEachin will present a check for almost $1 million for VCU’s RVA Gun Violence Prevention Framework to help establish an evidence-based gun violence prevention public health response.(Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 12 families in central Virginia have had their lives changed forever by gun violence - just in the last week. On Thursday, VCU will receive a grant designed to try and prevent gun violence before it happens.

Congressman Donald McEachin will present a check for almost $1 million for VCU’s RVA Gun Violence Prevention Framework to help establish an evidence-based gun violence prevention public health response.

The goal is to identify the behaviors and signs of gun violence, then find solutions to prevent any shots from being fired.

4 teenagers shot in RVA over the weekend

Along with prevention, it’s also designed to help victims of shootings and their families.

