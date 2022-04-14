Virginia State Police warning residents of scammers posing as law enforcement over the phone

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is warning residents to be on guard against phone scammers claiming to be troopers or local police officers.

According to VSP, the scammers will ask you to send money in order to have charges dropped. Those calls even come from numbers that look like they belong to state police.

VSP says it will never contact citizens by phone for payment.

Anyone who gets a call like this is asked to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

