Advertisement

Work on two Harrisonburg trails to cause brief closure to public

Patrons are asked to please avoid using the Friendly City Trail starting Friday due to work...
Patrons are asked to please avoid using the Friendly City Trail starting Friday due to work scheduled to take place in the coming days.(City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The unfinished Friendly City Trail in the area of Hillandale Park and Westover Park has already become one of the most popular amenities in Harrisonburg for people looking to enjoy the outdoors.

But work is still taking place to complete the project, and patrons are being asked to please avoid using the path in the coming days to allow the project to be completed.

Asphalt work on the Friendly City Trail between Bluestone Elementary School and Hillandale Park will make the path unusable starting Friday and lasting the entirety of next week.

Additional work to install trail lane indicators along the entirety of the trail, from Harrisonburg High School to Thomas Harrison Middle School, and on the nearby Cale Trail from Thomas Harrison Middle School to Westover Park, will make both paths unsafe for use while work takes place.

Signage will be in place urging visitors to refrain from using either trail until work is complete.

“While we are thrilled to see how many people are already enjoying the Friendly City Trail, we must ask that you please check out one of our other great walking and bicycling areas for the next few days and allow our team to make sure our newest addition is safe and ready to accommodate your families,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “In the meantime, we encourage you to visit the Bluestone Trail, Northend Greenway, or the many safe places to enjoy the outdoors at our parks.”

More information on the official opening of the Friendly City Trail will be available in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engine 53 is on location of a single vehicle crash on I-81 SB at mile marker 239.
Mount Crawford crash cleared
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
VHHA releases statement on conviction of former Tennessee nurse
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg.
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
WHSV′s parent company among 13 media organizations suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 4-15-22
Overnight Forecast 4-15-22
JMU alum launches rental company on campus
JMU alum launches rental company on campus
EMU professor publishes book on restorative justice
EMU professor publishes book on restorative justice
RecRe
JMU alum launches rental company on campus
Dr. Howard Zehr
EMU professor publishes book on restorative justice