Work on two Harrisonburg trails to cause brief closure to public

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The unfinished Friendly City Trail in the area of Hillandale Park and Westover Park has already become one of the most popular amenities in Harrisonburg for people looking to enjoy the outdoors.

But work is still taking place to complete the project, and patrons are being asked to please avoid using the path in the coming days to allow the project to be completed.

Asphalt work on the Friendly City Trail between Bluestone Elementary School and Hillandale Park will make the path unusable starting Friday and lasting the entirety of next week.

Additional work to install trail lane indicators along the entirety of the trail, from Harrisonburg High School to Thomas Harrison Middle School, and on the nearby Cale Trail from Thomas Harrison Middle School to Westover Park, will make both paths unsafe for use while work takes place.

Signage will be in place urging visitors to refrain from using either trail until work is complete.

“While we are thrilled to see how many people are already enjoying the Friendly City Trail, we must ask that you please check out one of our other great walking and bicycling areas for the next few days and allow our team to make sure our newest addition is safe and ready to accommodate your families,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “In the meantime, we encourage you to visit the Bluestone Trail, Northend Greenway, or the many safe places to enjoy the outdoors at our parks.”

More information on the official opening of the Friendly City Trail will be available in the near future.

