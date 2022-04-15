Advertisement

From the ashes, a church rises

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Nearly six months ago, Sherando United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft suffered a devastating fire that destroyed much of their building.

Since then, the church has come together to continue meeting and to further their message.

“We don’t have our church building, but we’ve done all the activities we would normally do. Just finished a very successful Easter egg hunt for the kids,” said administrative board chairman Steve Snyder.

Since the fire on October 29, the church meets in the Ruritan Community Center just next door.

“We are doing the work of the Lord in this place in these unusual circumstances and trying to do the best that God has called us to do,” said Pastor David Rash.

In fact, their church family is larger than it was before the fire.

“We’ve actually picked up a few people who had not attended church before, so since we’ve moved here and since the devastating fire, we’ve picked up a few people,” Snyder said.

Snyder and Rash share a similar sentiment: worship is about the message, not the meetinghouse.

“Church is not a structure. Church is the people inside the building. Although it’s wonderful to have a nice sanctuary and we miss it very much and our social hall, the church is the people who make up the church,” said Snyder.

Rash said this Easter will be particularly special. It’s all about resurrection.

“Out of the ashes, you could say, we will resurrect a new church building. We will resurrect a stronger church family, and we will continue to be here for the community,” Rash said.

That’s not to say it’s been easy.

“It is tough. There’s just no other way to say it. It’s very difficult getting through these days,” Rash said.

Moving forward, Rash said they’re planning to rebuild, but it’s taking a while to get there.

“We are working with contractors and architects to design the future building and what it will look like. It will be on the same site, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do to get to that place,” Rash said.

For more on upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.

