Blue Ridge Free Clinic celebrates first anniversary

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Free Clinic celebrated one year of helping Valley patients in need Friday afternoon.

The anniversary was commemorated by a ribbon-cutting in front of their offices.

Over the last year, the clinic has cared for more than 400 patients and helped many find the insurance they can afford.

”We opened as a no-barrier clinic so that anybody who crosses our threshold and comes in our first question is ‘how can we help you today?’ and so if they have a health care need that we can meet we are gonna try to do that,” Susan Adamson, executive director of Blue Ridge Free Clinic, said.

In the last year, the clinic has topped 1,200 appointments and provided pre and post COVID-19 care.

“We were able to offer some COVID screening and a lot of post-hospital COVID care including home visits to people who were on oxygen when they left the hospital,” Adamson said.

While tackling the pandemic, they also tended to the needs of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees in the area.

”We’re just gonna keep our finger on the pulse of what the needs are, what the unmet needs are in Harrisonburg and the surrounding area and that’s what we’re gonna strive to do is meet those unmet health care needs,” Adamson said.

