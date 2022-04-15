Building Bridges for the Greater Good prepares for What We Lost event

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “I remember the snack shop that was on the next block up. I remember my dentist being in this area, " Ophie Kier said.

Kier, a Staunton native, founded Building Bridges for the Greater Good to foster conversations with the community around dismantling racism and oppression. Years in the making, the organization is preparing for their What We Lost event on April 23.

“We were supposed to present the event on the Saturday the Governor shut down for the Pandemic,” Elaine Rose, president of the organization, said.

The event will welcome community members, students, historians and more to the Booker T. Washington Community Center to detail the history of Staunton’s Urban Renewal projects during the 1960s.

“The majority of the area was from Frederick Street up to Pump Street and from Central all the way to Augusta,” Kier explained.

Research found while Urban Renewal Projects happened in cities around the country, the projects disproportionately affected communities of color.

“To go back and look at all the buildings that were in this area and the fact that city designated as a blighted area and there were Black representatives that tried to sue to keep it from happening and the vote continued, they lost the suit, and then to see this area completely bare nothing but dirt, those are devastating pictures,” Kier added.

Next Saturday’s event will include reenactments of business owners to show what the area was like before the renewal project.

“We would like to see this become a part of the teaching at Staunton City Schools that they are teaching about the Black businesses, not just during Black History Month,” Rose added. “That would be a good thing to share with the students and let them see this reenactment of the businesses that were lost. It might inspire them.”

The What We Lost event is scheduled for April 23 at Booker T Washington Community Center in Staunton from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.