Advertisement

IRS offers free electronic filing service ahead of Tax Day

The IRS is offering free electronic filing and tax help before Tax Day.
The IRS is offering free electronic filing and tax help before Tax Day.(Pexels)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You might not need to pay for tax preparation services this year as the IRS is reminding taxpayers of its free file option.

The IRS released tips on Thursday for select taxpayers to save money on tax preparation and assistance.

Taxpayers that earn up to $73,000 a year can get free access to electronic filing services.

The IRS said its free file option offers low to moderate-income individuals and families, especially those who don’t normally file a tax return, to prepare their own federal tax return, file electronically and get a refund by direct deposit – all for free.

According to the IRS, individuals who didn’t earn enough money to require them to file may mistakenly assume that since they owe no tax they’re not entitled to a refund. However, credits such as the earned income tax credit, the child tax credit and the 2021 recovery rebate credit can result in a refund, even if that person owes no income tax.

The agency said it also offers online guided tax preparation to qualifying taxpayers with assistance in filling out electronic federal tax forms.

This year’s federal tax filing deadline for individuals is April 18.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engine 53 is on location of a single vehicle crash on I-81 SB at mile marker 239.
Mount Crawford crash cleared
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
VHHA releases statement on conviction of former Tennessee nurse
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg.
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Mobile plants can be planted earlier than ones that stay in the ground.
How to get the best results when planting this spring
How to get the best results planting
How to get the best results planting