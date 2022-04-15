JMU professor talks Ukraine refugee situation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The war in Ukraine has added to the growing refugee crisis around the world. More than four million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

The Biden Administration has pledged to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the United States, but so far few have arrived due to the lengthy process of admittance to the country.

“The process of asylum-seeking is very complicated. It depends on the governments and policies that come with that. So depending on the United States policies especially when it’s a war situation they have to come with a different status to the United States,” said Dr. Maryam Sharifiam, a JMU professor of early childhood education.

Dr. Sharifiam has worked with teachers in Syria and has experience working with refugee children, who she says are often the most affected by the circumstances.

“They have already experienced the trauma and this has a lot of significant symptoms like PTSD. So children who are in refugee centers and shelters may have symptoms like changes in their physical activity, appetite, emotions, they are very attached to their parents and guardians,” said Sharifiam.

The Biden Administration is preparing to launch a program in the coming weeks that will expedite the process for Ukrainian refugees to enter the country temporarily.

However, there is already a backlog as thousands of Ukrainians have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border to try to enter the U.S. on humanitarian grounds.

“The process is very difficult. Some Ukrainian refugees are trying to get to the border of the United States through Mexico, because they don’t need a visa to go to Mexico, and they are stuck there. So the number that we have received so far is very small,” said Sharifiam.

Once refugees do begin flowing into the U.S. some could end up in Harrisonburg.

“Our responsibility definitely is to make sure that we learn about them. We learn about their culture, we learn about their situation and we try our best to welcome them and feel like even though you lost your home you can make a new home for yourself,” said Sharifiam.

Dr. Sharifiam says it is especially important for teachers in schools to be supportive of refugee children.

“Learn about what kind of food they eat, learn about their language. Learning just one or two words of their language and saying it to the child they’re like ‘oh wow you are trying to learn about me’ and just inviting the parents or whoever the caregiver is to come to the class and share a little bit,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.